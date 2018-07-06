Brazil’s Danilo out of WCup with ankle injury

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 6 – Brazil right-back Danilo has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after sustaining ankle ligament damage in training on Thursday.

The Manchester City defender played in Brazil’s opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Group E after Dani Alves was injured before the tournament began.

Fagner of Corinthians has played at right-back since and Danilo’s World Cup is now over, with the news coming the day before Brazil face Belgium in their quarter-final clash in Kazan on Friday.

A statement published on Brazil’s official website read: “Right-back Danilo suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle after sprains in training this Thursday in Kazan.

“Accompanied by the doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, the player performed image tests that confirmed the injury and he doe not have sufficient time of recovery in the period of dispute of the World Cup.

“In conversation with the technical committee, Danilo requested and will remain with the cast, having begun treatment with the medical department of the national team.”

Brazil are aiming to secure a sixth World Cup.