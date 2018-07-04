England set to continue journey against Colombia

Shares

The second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in earnest this past weekend, with several shocks and surprises along the way. While current world champions Germany fell at the first hurdle, big guns Argentina and Spain were sent packing in the round of 16.

Getting the ball rolling

Where should I be investing my money?

With some of the favourites falling like flies, the path looks to have been left open for the likes of England and Colombia to make a prolonged run in the competition. This past Saturday, Argentina lost a thrilling tie 4-3 to France thanks in no small part to a brace from young starlet Kylian Mbappe, who has been one of the best players in Russia.

That, however, meant Lionel Messi bid the competition goodbye prematurely. Later on the same day, Cristiano Ronaldo also played his last game in this year’s World Cup after his Portugal side lost 2-1 to Uruguay and a wonderful curling effort from Edinson Cavani.

And on Sunday came arguably the biggest shock of the tournament thus far. 2010 World Cup winners Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Russia, ranked just 66th in the world rankings, who then managed to go through after a penalty shoot-out.

Colombia topped Group H after beating Senegal in their final group game and were rewarded with a tie against Group G runners-up England. The Three Lions lost their final group match 1-0 to Belgium and have risked losing momentum built after successive wins over Tunisia and Panama.

The South Americans have now won their last two games and confidence will be high of causing an upset against the English, despite not being the favourites to make it through to the last eight. Looking at a simple bet of who will qualify for the quarter-finals, Colombia are at 2.50 while England are at the shorter price of 1.50.

Both of Sunday’s games went to penalties and this tie looks like it will be a close call as well. To get a result inside 90 minutes may be a tough ask, but Colombia are priced at 4.10 to do so, while England are once again at the shorter price of 2.10.

Colombia look to have hit form at the right time, although they may well be without their star man, playmaker James Rodriguez. By way of contrast, Harry Kane should return to the England line-up having been rested for the group match against Belgium.

The Tottenham forward has five goals already to his name and is at the very short price of just 1.005 to be top team goal scorer for England at the World Cup. Currently leading the goal