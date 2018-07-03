Mahrez to join Manchester City this week

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 3 – Riyad Mahrez is set to complete his long-awaited move to Manchester City later this week, according to Sky sources.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, with all major aspects of the deal agreed between the two clubs.

Sky Sports News understands Leicester will receive around Sh7.9bn (£60m) for the winger – some way short of their 10bn (£80m) asking price in January.

City made a number of bids for Mahrez in the last transfer window but Leicester refused to sell, despite the player handing in an official transfer request for the second time.

The Premier League champions have remained keen on the Algeria international, who scored 13 goals in 41 appearances for the Foxes last season.

The majority of Leicester’s squad reported back for pre-season training on Monday, but Mahrez and Algeria team-mate Islam Slimani are not due back until next week having played in an international friendly on June 7.