KCB road to the masters reaches homestretch

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3- The formalities of the past few days are almost over and its all systems go as Muthaiga Golf Club prepares to host the fifth and final Pro-Am qualifier of the forthcoming KCB Karen Masters.

The Muthaiga round of “KCB Road To The Masters” will be used as a yardstick to ascertain the last six qualifiers to the KCB Karen Masters Pro-am.

The Karen Masters, which makes its debut on the Sunshine Tour on its second edition, becomes the country’s second biggest golfing extravaganza after the Kenya Open which is a round of the European Challenge Tour.

So far 24 golfers (6 per club) from Ruiru Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Eldoret Club and Nyali Golf & Country Club have already confirmed their slots for the Pro-am of the Karen Masters with the last batch of qualifiers to be named after Muthaiga.

Rightly so, home, staff, lady and guest golfers will be gunning for last available qualification honors on the lush green fairways and greens of the Par 71 course better known as the “Home of Golf”.

Although no one knows what’s up the sleeves of the big field for Saturday’s play, scintillating displays coupled with cutthroat tussles for Pro-am slots is sure to treat Nairobi fans to some exhilarating displays of golfing artistry.

Those who failed to make qualification slots in the past four events have a chance of savoring the “once in a lifetime golfing opportunity” on homestretch.

Among the staff golfers expected to grace the weekend showdown include KCB Group HR Director Paul Russo, Group CFO Lawrence Kimathi, Finance Director Sam Munyua and Peter Mwaura, Corporate and Communications Manager. Mwaura, who is incidentally the Captain at Ruiru Sports Club, won the staff prize in Limuru to book an early slot to the Pro-Am of Karen Masters.

KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi said the Bank is committed to nurturing golfing talent across the country.

“KCB Road To The Masters series presents the greatest opportunity for any golfer and we are excited as a Bank to increase our participation at this year’s event. What’s more, we envisage giving hundreds of golfers an opportunity of playing alongside Sunshine Tour professionals.”

The overall winner, men’s winner, guest winner, staff winner, lady winner and one wild card winner will get automatic slots of playing at the Pro-am of the KCB Karen Masters that tees off at the Par 72 Karen Country Club on Jul y 17. The main event will take place from July 19 to 22.

The KCB Karen Masters was officially launched on the 30th of May 2018 at Karen Country Club a few weeks after Sunshine Tour technical gave the course a clean bill of heath.

English pro Tom Murray and amateur Fernando Wangila won the KCB Karen Masters Pro Am with a remarkable score of 10 under par 62.

Dutchman Will Besseling shot an impressive 12 under to win the inaugural KCB Karen Masters.