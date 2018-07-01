Kwizera scores late as Rayon hold Gor Mahia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- Skipper Pierre Kwizera scored in the 89th minute as Rwandese champions Rayon Sport rallied from two goals down to hold record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia to a 2-2 draw in their opening game of the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday.

K’Ogalo looked to be on their way to victory after Jacques Tuyisenge and Humphrey Mieno scored in the first half both off Ephraim Guikan assists, but the Rwandese champions came off better in the second half and rallied for a point.

Malian forward Ismaila Diarra pulled one back from the penalty spot before Kwizera popped up with the equalizer just a minute to full time.

Head coach Dylan kerr fielded his strongest squad for the tie, only switching in defense where Charles Momanyi started ahead of Joash Onyango while at right back, Innocent Wafula was preferred for Philemon Otieno who was rested.

-Gukian assists

Ephraim Guikan, handed the duty of filling the boots left by Meddie Kagere who left the club for Tanzania’s Simba showed he is just about doing that when he laid in the assist for the opener.

His good work on the ball saw him earn space and slice a low cross which was duly tapped home by Tuyisenge. He created the second goal in same fashion, this time Mieno doing the duty of directing the ball on target.

However, Gor seemed to have faded off in the second half and the Rwandese took advantage, Diarra who had missed an open chance in the first half scoring from the spot after Mieno’s handball in the 63rd minute.

They kept on the pressure and it bore fruit in the sunset minutes of the game when Kwizera finished off an assist from Kevin Muhire to share the spoils.

Gor must now win their second group match on Tuesday against Burundi’s Lydia Ludic to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.