Hero Akinfeev says Russia were aiming for penalties

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Shares
Igor Akinfeev was Russia’s hero in the penalty shootout, saving Iago Aspas’s spot-kick with his legs © AFP / Juan Mabromata

MOSCOW, Russian Federation, Jul 1Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev said Russia’s game plan had been to hold on for a penalty shootout after the host nation beat Spain on spot-kicks Sunday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Spain dominated the last-16 match but after centre-back Sergei Ignashevich gifted them the opening goal on 12 minutes, Russia drew level when Artem Dzyuba converted a penalty awarded for a handball by Gerard Pique shortly before half-time.

Despite overwhelming Spanish possession, the 2010 winners were unable to break down the Russian defence even after extra-time.

Related Content

Russia hit Spain to advance to W Cup quarters
Russia bid to rediscover mojo for Spain showdown
Ronaldo’s Portugal arrive in Russia for World Cup

Akinfeev saved Koke’s penalty to give Russia the advantage. After Denis Cheryshev converted his spot kick, Akinfeev stopped Iago Aspas’s effort with his legs to spark mass celebrations in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

“We were hoping for penalties,” Akinfeev said.

“We are having a fantastic World Cup. Not just our fans, but the fans of other countries are getting a sense of this atmosphere and understood that Russians really know how to play football and want to play football.”

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov said: “We spent two years working on this and did a good job”.

Shares
Popular
Kwizera scores late as Rayon hold Gor Mahia
Posted on by Timothy Olobulu
Messi’s disappointments with Argentina
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
AFC dance to Wanga musica amidst unrest
Posted on by Timothy Olobulu
Mbappe hailed as new global superstar
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Tour de France formally block Chris Froome from riding: report
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Recent
Croatia beat Denmark in dramatic shoot-out
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hero Akinfeev says Russia were aiming for penalties
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Verstappen wins in Austria, Vettel grabs lead
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hamilton seeks positives after bad day for Mercedes
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Red Bull chief hails victorious Verstappen’s maturity
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE