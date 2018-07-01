AFC dance to Wanga musica amidst unrest

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- Allan Wanga came back to haunt his former employers striking twice as Kakamega Homeboyz beat AFC Leopards 3-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday in a match marred with crowd trouble.

The game was halted for close to half an hour after a section of AFC supporters threw projectiles into the pitch protesting a disallowed goal by Whyvonne Isuza which had been cancelled for offside.

The match officials had to wait before the situation normalized and the game ran on for the few minutes that were remaining.

Homeboyz used the opportunity to drive the final dagger into Ingwe’s Ali Bhai scoring the third goal with a neat finish.

At the Thika Sub-County Stadium, Ulinzi Stars returned to winning ways, Elvis Nandwa striking twice as the soldiers beat hosts Thika United 2-0 to move fourth in the standings.

The soldiers had lost three of their last five matches to see their title hunt slowed down, but the win in Thika will revive their faintest of hopes.

Nandwa opened the scoring in the third minute with a little chip that beat Thika keeper Eliud Emase after running behind the defense to pick out a cross from Masita Masuta.

Ulinzi should have doubled their lead in the 11th minute but Geoffrey Kokoyo’s header at the back post from a corner was cleared off the line and Daniel Waweru’s rebound also blocked with Thika clearing desperately.

The home side had a brilliant opportunity to get back on level terms when James Kinyanjui little ball from midfield found Valentine Nyantika through on goal, but the forward’s shot with keeper Timothy Odhiambo off his line went wide.

Nandwa should have had his brace in the 38th minute when he picked up another Masuta ball inside the box but his poor first touch let him down after he had beaten the defense.

Five minutes to the break, Masuta had a chance of his own when he turned well inside the box but his shot came off the bar.

In the second half, Thika tried to build in the pressure, but just couldn’t get quality in the final third. They found themselves two down in the 69th minute when Nandwa rose in well to head home a Waweru cross, keeper Emase caught flat footed.

Thika coach John Njogu made some changes including bringing in the experienced Hajji Mwachoki, but nothing they could do salvaged their hunt.

Ibrahim Mwiti came close 15 minutes from time with a freekick but the effort was straight to the keeper.