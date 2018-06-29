Batoto ba Mungu sign Rwandese midfielder

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- Three-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield champions Sofapaka have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Justin Mico on a three year deal from Rwandese Premier League side Police FC.

Mico becomes Sofapaka’s fourth signing of the mid-season transfer window with the club having already signed Piston Mutamba from Wazito FC, Dennis Odhiambo from Thika United and Wycliffe Kasaya from Mathare.

“He is a very good addition to the team because he can play virtually anywhere across the midfield. He has very good attacking play and I think he will be helpful for us in that number 10 role,” Sofapaka head coach John Baraza said.

Baraza believes that the addition of four new players into the squad will inject some much needed competition and the team will now be able to fully compete for the KPL crown with Gor Mahia as well as challenge for their fourth Shield title.

“I think we now have a very good team because looking at all departments, there is nowhere we are short. People should now start looking at us very seriously and we will not be easy to beat in the second leg,” the tactician further added.

-Tusker sign Gateri

Meanwhile, Robert Matano has continued with his revamp mission at Tusker FC with the acquisition of utility left footer David Gateri.

The former Kenyan international has had unsuccessful stints at Bandari and Nakumatt and will be looking to resuscitate his career with the brewers.

Matano has already brought on board Faraj Ominde from Chemelil Sugar and goalkeepers Patrick Matasi from Posta Rangers and Robert Mboya from Mathare United as he looks to lift the side from a poor campaign.

Elsewhere, AFC Leopards who on Thursday signed Nigerian striker Alex Orotomal from Rwandese Premier League side Sunrise FC. This follows the acquisition of Saad Musa, Said Tsuma and Eugene Mukangula from Thika United.

