Financial hand-breaks slow Nyayo progress

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28- Lexis International Chief Contractor Chandresh Babariya has promised the Nyayo National Stadium constructor and builder’s works will be completed in six weeks; but, only if the Sports Ministry meets the end of their bargain by availing the cash needed.

The Stadium which has been closed for renovation from last year had initially been set to be opened by the end of April, but two months down the line, work at the stadium is nowhere near complete.

This, it has been established has been occasioned by the slow disbursement of funds.

The National Assembly Committee on Sports visited both Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia on Thursday afternoon but was not very pleased with the progress of work made at Nyayo, Kenya’s second biggest stadium.

The contractors had calculated the progress at a high 85pc, but Committee Chair Victor Munyaka was not sold, saying at most the progress was at 35pc.

“We have seen better progress in Kasarani. We as a committee really feel unhappy because the government did not honor the funding to be able to complete this stadium in time”

“We are requesting that whatever money is available for this stadium should be released immediately,” Munyaka said after completing the tour of the two facilities.

He added; “We have received information from the contractor that there are many pending bills. If the contractor is working under pressure he can’t be able to do a decent work.”

Babariya told Capital Sport that they have received close to 43pc of the entire budgetary allocation with Sh300mn having been set for the builder’s work while a further Sh26mn had been set aside for the constructor’s work.

While Kasarani’s work mostly revolves around the playing surface, Nyayo has been undergoing an almost entire overhaul.

The VIP dias and changing rooms are being constructed afresh with a new office block while the pitch is also being completely overhauled.

Sports Principal Secretary Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia said they are in negotiations with treasury to speed up the availability of the Sh120mn deficit. The ministry received Sh525mn in the budget of which Sh150mn was dedicated to the ongoing works at Nyayo.

“As a committee the reason we are here is because we have been concerned with the slow progress. We will come up with a report which will also help the government increase the budgetary allocation for the work,” Munyaka noted.

He added; “This financial year the ministry has been given Sh525mn against a pending bill of Sh1.119bn which means this committee may require to intervene during the supplementary budget. This committee is very unhappy because of the level of funding to the sports department.”

“The minimum allocation required is around Sh2.8bn for all the stadia and they got a paltry Sh525mn. This is a new committee and part of our duty now is to ensure that the ministry is no longer underfunded,”

Kaberia added that the ministry takes responsibility for the delay in completion of works but has promised they will push to ensure the funds are released for the completion of works.

-What is being done at Nyayo?

The VIP dias is being remodeled to mirror the one at the Kasarani Stadium. Behind it, a new office block with VIP hospitality rooms being constructed as well.

The contractors say they will put up a shed around the entire stadium as opposed to before when it was only the VIP area covered.

The changing rooms have also been shifted from below the VIP dias and moved to the left side of the stadium.

The pitch has been entirely redone. Gregori International who laid the pitch at Kasarani is doing the same job at Nyayo. Currently, they have done the entire drainage system and laid the first layer of sand before the grass is laid.

The Swimming pool area is also being re-worked. For the lovers of beer and a bit of nyama choma pre and post match, your favorite restaurants KucheKuche and Poolside have been demolished and they will not be existent when the refurbished stadium is opened up.