Trouble in paradise; Gor players on strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27- Despite the huge success on the field, all is not rosy in the Gor Mahia camp. Players failed to report to training on Wednesday, a day after their huge 5-0 win over Posta Rangers in Kisumu, their contention being owed allowances.

According to some players who spoke to Capital Sport on condition of anonymity, they are not ready to get back to training, or even honor any match until the club’s management honor their promises.

“We have not gone back to training because we are tired of how the management is treating us. We will not play any match until our grievances are addressed. It has been like this for a while but we are tired of it,” one of the players said.

From what Capital Sport has gathered, the players were promised a quarter of the Sh27mn received by the club from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for qualification to the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

This, according to the players has not been fulfilled.

The players and technical bench members were also promised Sh2mn of the Sh3mn SportPesa Super Cup prize money, but the promise was not fulfilled.

“Everyone is very angry because they gave us only Sh1mn from the prize money. As players we are doing all the hard work in training and in games, but the money goes to them. It is quite unfair for us,” another player added.

Gor Mahia are scheduled to play Sony Sugar in Kisumu on Friday, a match that stays in limbo if the situation is not arrested.

A player said; “We will not play. The decision we have taken is final because the players are not happy at all. They even threatened to give us release letters because of the strike, but we are ready for it.”

Gor Mahia have had considerable success this season, their Group Stage campaign in the Confederation Cup standing solid as they are second in their group. They are leading the Kenyan Premier League log with an unbeaten run.

They have amassed 46 points off 18 games, 12 points ahead of second placed Sofapaka who have played two matches more.

They also won the Super Cup in Nakuru and are on the path of FKF Shield glory having made it to the round of 16.

Efforts to reach Gor Mahia officials were futile as our calls went unanswered. Coach Dylan Kerr on his side was distraught and chose to steer clear of the topic.

The latest happenings inside Kenya’s most successful football club also put their participation in the Kagame Cup in doubt as they were scheduled to travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania after their scheduled KPL game against Sony on Friday.