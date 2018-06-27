Obama to open basketball court in Alego 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Former United States President Barack Obama will on July 16 open a state of the art basketball court in Alego, Siaya County during his planned visit in Kenya.

Basketball outreach program Giants of Africa (GOA) has partnered with the Sauti Kuu Foundation by establishing a court at the soon to be opened Sauti Kuu Sports, Resources and Education Centre in Alego.

Toronto Raptors President and GOA founder Masai Ujiri said that the Alego facility is part of a series of basketball courts to be built across Africa in an effort to grow the next generation of African leaders.

“Over the past 15 years I have watched countless timid, hopeful kids transform into inspired, mission-driven leaders as a result of simply being exposed to more,” Ujiri said.

“As we work to create greater opportunity for young adults on the continent, expansion is our natural next step in delivering on our mission. Basketball opened so many doors and built me up on many levels, so I’m excited to pay that forward to the next generation of African giants,” he added.

Sauti Kuu which is run by Auma Obama is an organization focused on creating structures to help youth become mentally, socially and financially self-reliant.

Ujiri plans to infuse local flavor into the design aesthetic of the basketball structures to feed into the vibrant youth culture of each African country.

Empowered by the impact the game has had on his own journey, Ujiri co-founded Giants of Africa with aspirations to leverage basketball as a vessel for young boys and girls to Dream Big, and visualize opportunities for their future in Africa and around the world.

Since its 2003 launch in Nigeria, the not-for-profit organization has expanded its footprint and programming across the continent and beyond the game.

The organization has prioritized skills training and personal development from basketball, health and wellness, to leadership and social impact.

This partnership has been made possible through the relationship between Sauti Kuu and Gina Din Foundation.

“Over the years my foundation the Gina Din Foundation has worked closely to use sports to impact communities. We are delighted with this announcement,” said foundation founder Gina Din-Kariuki.

“The mission of the Gina Din Foundation is to provide social impact on our youth, and over the years we have seen that sport is an excellent vehicle. With this court, I look forward to all the valuable life skills the local young girls and boys will gain through the medium of basketball,” she added.