Furious Kerr accuses Simba of player tapping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27- A furious Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has threatened to report his former Tanzanian Premier League employers Simba SC of player tapping with reports emerging the side is angling a move for Francis Kahata just a day after signing Meddie Kagere.

Kerr said he has received reports that there are a number of players the Tanzanian champions want to fish off from K’Ogalo, something that hasn’t gone down too well with him.

“I am very disappointed because there are rules to be followed and if Simba want a player from Gor Mahia, then they have to follow the right channels. I have heard they are making agreements with Francis (Kahata). He still has one year to run in his contract and if they want him, they should talk to the club,” Kerr said.

He added; “If they want Francis, they should be ready to spend millions and millions of dollars. They will not get him on the cheap. I am not happy with how they are doing things and if they continue this way, then I will have no choice than take action.”

Kagere moved to Simba for a reported Sh7mn sign on fee as a free agent with his contract having expired.

The departure took the club by surprise as they were in talks with the Rwandese over renewing his contract, but he was spotted in Dar es Salaam putting pen to paper.

“Meddie’s contract was over and I can’t blame him for making the move. He was free to make his choice. What I am disappointed of is how he did it. He lied to the chairman. I knew that he was in Rwanda, but next minute, he is in Tanzania signing a contract. But I wish him all the best in his new venture,” the tactician noted.

According to Tanzanian press, Kahata has been one of the players high on Simba’s wishlist with the midfielder having rediscovered his form over the last two seasons, playing a pivotal role in Gor’s success.

Arch rivals Young Africans (Yanga) were also said to be highly interested in the play-maker.

Simba seem to be getting back at Kerr who was overjoyed early this month when he led Gor to beating them 2-0 in the final of the Sportpesa Super Cup with Kagere scoring one of the two goals.

The Tanzanian champions are known not to be shy in spending money with their billionaire owner Mo Dewji said to be a man who can go at any lengths, including financial to land his targets.

Kagere’s departure has left Gor with a sour taste in their months and with less than 72 hours before the transfer window shuts, the club is faced with a headache on how to replace the talisman.

“It’s a bit tough because with three days, mid-season, how do you get a very good striker. I am still looking; maybe I will get one, maybe I won’t. We just need one striker, nothing more. But I am glad with how the players are doing now. We won 5-0 against Posta and that was a great response from them,” the coach said.

The record 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Ugandan midfielder Erisa Ssekisambu, but Kerr is non committal on whether or not they will sign the player.

Meanwhile, there are reports of unrest within the Gor Mahia camp with players said to be disappointed in terms of monetary appreciation especially after their Super Cup win and progression to the CAF Confederation Cup final.

Gor are set to play Sony Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu this Friday before switching their attention to the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Tanzania.