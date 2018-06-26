Kagere joins Simba on free transfer

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been dealt with a major setback after their talisman Meddie Kagere completed a move to join Tanzanian titans Simba Soccer Club signing a two-year deal.

Kagere joins the Tanzania giants on a free transfer having seen his contract with Gor run out.

He has signed a two-year deal reportedly worth Sh8mn signing fee with a monthly salary of Sh450, 000 per month which is about three times of what he earned at K’Ogalo.

Gor failed to reach an agreement with the player over an extension of his contract that expires June 30 giving opportunity Simba to move with speed to snatch the forward away.

The Kenyan Premier League leaders are also in danger of losing Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo who are in the radars of both Simba and Yanga.

Kagere could make his debut for Simba in Kagame CECAFA Cup that kicks off June 28.

-Additional reporting from Futaa.com-