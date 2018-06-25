Hamza Anwar wins KCB MMC Autocross 6

Shares

MALINDI, Kenya, Jun 25- Nineteen-year-old Coast based driver Hamza Anwar was crowned the 2WD non Turbo Champion during the sixth round of the KCB Autocross Championship held in Vipingo on Sunday.

Hamza set record times during the event clocking 02.40:00 during the final heat to be crowned the champion ahead of Sahir Mughal and Akbar Khan.

The drivers were feted by KCB Bank Kenya Regional Business Manager Coast region Jane Isiaho at the Vipingo race track.

Speaking during the prize giving, Isiaho lauded the organizers and the competitors for the great outing.

“The KCB autocross event standards were notably exceptional, we thank all the participants and we are looking forward to seeing the growth of the sport in the region”, said Isiaho.

Sahib Omar won the 4wd turbo ahead of Lovejyot Singh, Rehan Shah, Ammar Haq, Murage Waigwa, Paras Pandya and Naushad Kara.

The 2WD turbo was won by Imran Hakada who clocked 07:56:59 ahead of Zameer Verjee and Shaz Ismail while Yuvraj Rajput won the Bambino class.

The open category had a record 8 competitors in a race that saw Alfir Khan rack up another victory clocking 07:43:92 ahead of Imran Hakada who bagged a second podium finish during the event.

Rajveer Thethy won the junior 2wd non turbo clocking 08:24:47.