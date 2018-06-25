You are here:

Brazil bar to give shots every time Neymar falls

Many Brazil fans have been disappointed by Neymar’s performances in the team’s first two World Cup fixtures, with the player mocked online for his frequent dives © AFP/File / JOE KLAMAR

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Jun 25A Rio de Janeiro bar has invented a new drinking game: free shots every time Brazil’s superstar Neymar falls down during a crucial World Cup group game against Serbia on Wednesday.

“At each Neymar fall, it’s a round of shots on the house!” the Sir Walter Pub in northern Rio posted on its Facebook page.

The offer is the latest twist in Brazil’s new national sport: making fun of the talented but divisive Paris Saint-Germain striker.

In Brazil’s first two games he disappointed many fans and inspired online mockery of his frequent dives. Against Costa Rica, he won a penalty after falling dramatically in front of the goalmouth but saw it annulled after VAR analysis showed he had exaggerated the incident.

However, the world’s most expensive player can point to stats showing that he comes in for unusually rough treatment from opposition teams.

He easily leads the table at the World Cup for number of fouls against him: 10 in the first game against Switzerland and four against Costa Rica.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

