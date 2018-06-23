Tusker advance to FKF Shield round of 16

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Tusker FC eliminated Bandari to qualify to the FKF Shield round of 16 following their 2-1 victory at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Bandari opened an early lead after Wycliffe Ochomo headed home in the fourth minute before Timothy Otieno brought back Tusker in the game with an equaliser after connecting Boniface Muchiri’s cross at the stroke of Half Time.

Bandari could have reclaimed the lead a minute later after they were awarded a penalty but Fellu Mulumba squandered the glorious chance, hitting the goal post.

In the second half, Muchiri netted the winner in the 59th minute to hand Tusker head coach Robert Matano qualification to the next round.