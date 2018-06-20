Tusker unveil hefty Simbas sponsorship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20- Kenya Breweries Limited through their brand Tusker on Wednesday morning unveiled a Sh53mn two-year sponsorship for the national rugby 15’s side that will see their brand plastered on the national team jersey up to the end of the 2019 season.

This comes as an early gift for the Simbas who start their Africa Gold Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday with the Kenya Rugby Union having earlier said they might be forced to pull the team out of the tournaments due to lack of cash.

“We are glad to unveil this partnership today with Tusker who have been our long term partners and we hope that we will bring success with it,” Kenya Rugby Union Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo said.

Tusker’s Marketing Manager Christine Mwaura said;

“We are glad to come back to sponsoring our rugby 15s team. Tusker has been associated with Kenyan sports for a long time.”

