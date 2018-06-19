It was a disaster- Nkata on Nakumatt loss

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19- Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Paul Nkata was left shell-shocked as his side were handed a 6-1 hiding by Nakumatt FC at the Camp Toyoyo Ground on Sunday, their biggest defeat in top flight football.

Homeboyz were atrocious on the day and Nakumatt made the most of their chances, leaving the Kakamega based visitors slapped with embarrassment.

Nkata bemoaned late arrival to Nairobi for the match and also insinuated that his players took too long to adapt to play on an artificial turf, hence caught out flat.

“The field was okay but maybe they are not used to it. The way we played today is not the way we have been playing especially from the Super Cup. This game was a disaster but maybe we can learn from the mistakes and bounce back,” a crestfallen Nkata told Capital Sport.

He added; “We travelled late coming to Nairobi. We only arrived on Saturday night and then we were told the game is in the morning. We didn’t have enough time to rest or even train before the game and that confusion let us down.”

The loss further pegged back Nkata’s hope of pushing the team into the top half of the standings, but he remains optimistic that things will turn around.

Having already signed George Mandela from Tusker FC and Jimmy Bageya from City Stars, Nkata hopes to bring in two more players, one from Uganda before the mid-season transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

“I need to bring in one defender and a striker and from there we will be okay. The team will be strong enough and I know we can recover from this loss,” added the Ugandan coach.

Meanwhile, striker Allan Wanga and defender James Situma are expected to return to the first team for this weekend’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield match against Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru.

Wanga missed the Nakumatt tie as he was held up with exams while Nkata said Situma had asked to be excluded for personal reasons. The coach also hinted that Noah Wafula beat the pain barrier to play the match as he was still recovering from injury.

Meanwhile, despite losing by a solitary goal to Kariobangi Sharks, Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo says he was impressed with the output of his players.

Posta are down to 10th in the standings after a poor start but Omollo is optimistic that they can give a punch in the remaining games to achieve their target of finishing among the top four.

“I think we were fantastic against Sharks and the difference was their goalkeeper. He literally won the three points from them. We played good football and we were solid. We had chances to score but once again we failed to utilize,” the coach noted.

He added; “This is something we need to improve moving forward but I think the performance today can spur us into the next game.”

Sharks who also started the season on a low picked up their fourth win in five games, a result that thrust them to sixth with 30 points, four off second placed Sofapaka.

“The confidence is coming back and I am happy that we are winning the tough games. A late goal against a strong team such as Posta shows that we have grown in mental strength and the players’ belief has come back,” the coach said.

Sharks will switch their attention to the FKF Shield where they are scheduled to face Wazito FC in a round of 32 tie at the Camp Toyoyo Ground.

KPL Weekend results:

Saturday: Mathare United 1 Vihiga United 1 (Camp Toyoyo), Zoo Kericho 1 Sony Sugar 1 (Kericho Stadium), AFC Leopards 2 Chemelil Sugar 0 (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos).

Sunday: Nakumatt 6 Kakamega Homeboyz 1 (Camp Toyoyo), Nzoia Sugar 1 Gor Mahia 3 (Moi Stadium, Kisumu), Sofapaka 3 Thika United 0 (Narok Stadium), Kariobangi Sharks 1 Posta Rangers 0 (Camp Toyoyo), Tusker FC 1 Wazito FC 1(Ruaraka), Ulinzi Stars 0 Bandari 0 (Afraha Stadium, Nakuru).