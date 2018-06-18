Thika’s Eugene Mukangula joins AFC Leopards

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18- Eugene Mukangula has become Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata’s first signing at AFC Leopards with the striker joining Ingwe from struggling Thika United, putting pen to paper on a three year contract on Monday afternoon.

Mukangula went straight to AFC Leopards offices to finalize the deal having just arrived from Narok where he donned the Thika United jersey for the final time on Sunday evening in their 3-0 loss to Sofapaka.

The forward has been a long term target for Leopards and his addition to the club will boost the scoring fortunes that have been heavily reliant on Ezekiel Odera.

Also signing for the club from Thika United is midfielder Musa Saad who has previously played for Nairobi City Stars and he joins the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions on a two-year deal.

“I think they are very good additions to the team especially Mukangula because the coach had insisted so much on a striker. We are sure his qualities will be of huge value to us in the second leg,” AFC Leopards Secretary General Oscar Igaida said.

He added; “We will be looking for at least three more signings; one striker, a midfielder and a defender. But if we got two of our targets, then I think we will still be okay.”

AFC Leopards are currently placed fourth in the Kenyan premier league standings with 31 points, nine short of arch rivals Gor Mahia who lead the log on an unbeaten run.

Zapata remains confident that despite the gulf of difference between the two sides and Gor still having four matches at hand, Ingwe are in a good way to quench their two-decade wait for the league title.