Nakumatt thrash Homeboyz at Toyoyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17- Goalkeeper Lucas Indeche scored from 70 yards out to put the icing on the cake as relegation battling Nakumatt revenged for their first leg 2-0 loss beating Kakamega Homeboyz 6-1 at the Camp Toyoyo Ground on Sunday morning.

Nakumatt who have been in resurgence since the take-over by city politician Francis Mureithi picked a vital three points that catapulted them to 12th in the standings with 23 points, further injecting some confidence into their fight to avoid the chop.

Indeche’s goal which beat his opposite number Mike Wanyika in comical fashion put to the end Nakumatt’s dominance after Cornelius Juma stepped off the bench to score a brace adding on to goals from Kevin Thairu, Tom Adwar and Boniface Mukhekhe.

Homeboyz new coach Paul Nkata continued his search for a maiden win since taking over with his first game in charge last week ending in a 1-1 draw with Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru.

Nakumatt had a perfect start to the match with Boniface Mukhekhe striking them into the lead within the opening minute of the game with a sweetly struck volley from the edge of the box after Homeboyz’s clearance of a corner fell on his path.

Ten minutes later, Nakumatt were wheeling away celebrating their second goal after Tom Adwak’s powerful header off a Moses Odhiambo freekick found keeper Mike Wanyika off his guard, the ball bouncing off the inside off the upright into the net.

Nakumatt were dominant from the start,, commanding possession and passing the ball sweetly around the park.

In the 26th minute, Moses Chikati almost turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to cut off a powerfully inswinging freekick from Odhiambo. From the resultant corner Timonah Wanyonyi wasted a glorious opportunity directing a header wide unmarked from Kevin Thairu’s delivery.

Homeboyz started growing into the match and they had a chance in the 28th minute when Eston Esiye picked the ball off an error from Wanyonyi but his powerful shot was fisted away by Lucas Indeche in the Nakumatt goal.

Four minutes later though, they halved the deficit and revived their hopes of a comeback when Andrew Waisswa rose above everyone else in the box to head home a corner from Noah Wafula on the second attempt after his first was cut short by the defense.

The goal aroused some fighting spirit from the visitors and they pressed more. Wafula had an effort in the 35th minute with a shot from range which was tipped over the bar for a corner by Indeche.

Nakumatt thought they had a third seven minutes to half time when Wanyonyi tapped the ball home from a Thairu pass, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

In the second half, Nakumatt enjoyed a similar start to the one they had in the opening half, scoring within the opening minute. Substitute Brian Nyakan who had come on for John Njoroge made an immediate impact delivering a cross from the left which was headed home by Thairu.

Wafula almost made a response on the other end for Homeboyz in the seventh minute but his shot from the right was punched away by Indeche.

On the turn of play, Nakumatt almost made it 4-1 when Juma broke into the box but his shot was saved by Wanyika.

However in the 67th minute, he made amends with a sweet finish from inside the box after outmuscling Waisswa inside the box.

He completed his brace five minutes later in the same fashion this time running into a Thairu through pass before shooting low past Wanyika.