Aboud Omar joins top Belgian side Brugge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17- After seeing his contract terminated at Bulgarian top tier side Slavia Sofia, Harambee Stars left back Aboud Omar has opened a new chapter in his career joining newly promoted Belgian top tier side Cercle Brugge ahead of the new season.

Omar’s move to Brugge was announced by the club on Saturday evening and he is set to join his fellow Kenyan Johannah Omollo who joined the club at the start of last season helping them to gain promotion to the top tier after winning the promotion play-off.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of Omar. He is a player with many qualities, who will certainly make progress and will show himself this season in the Jupiler Pro League,” Brugge Sports director François Vitali is quoted as saying on the official club website.

The left back who has formerly played for Kenyan Premier League sides Tusker FC and Bandari FC had been scouted by various clubs in the Belgian top tier, but eventually made the decision to move to Brugge.

Cercle have played in the Belgian Pro League since the 2003–04 season, having previously spent several years in the Belgian Second Division following relegation in 1997.

Omar was sacked by Sofia two months ago after personal differences with the team which accused him of lacking respect for the club, teammates and the country, seeing his contract cut short.

But in response, Omar accused the club of high handedness saying problems started as soon as he expressed interest to leave the club with his contract almost lapsing.

The move will be a huge plus for the left back as he seeks to catch the eye of new Harambee Stars boss Sebastien Migne with Belgium offering him a better chance to grow in a competitive environment.