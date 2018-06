Shares

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, June 15 – Iran were gifted a late 1-0 victory over Morocco in their opening World Cup match on Friday when Aziz Bouhaddouz headed into his own net five minutes into injury time.

The Group match B in Saint Petersburg had been heading for a goalless draw until Bouhaddouz’s unfortunate intervention as he tried to clear Ehsan Haji Safi’s cross but only directed it past his own goalkeeper.