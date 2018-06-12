United to play Bayern in pre-season

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12 – Manchester United have revealed that they will play Bayern Munich in their final club friendly ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The Red Devils, who finished their recently completed season as runners-up behind winners Manchester City, will face the runaway Bundesliga champions in Germany on August 5.

The clash will take place at the Allianz Arena at 22:15 local time.

Prior to heading to Germany, Jose Mourinho’s side will face Club America, San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid, all in the United States.

The two clubs had made the announcement while joking on Twitter, with United posting: “Available in early August to visit a big club in Germany for a final pre-season game of the summer. Any takers?”

Bayern responded with: “The only takers we’re interested in are for good penalties, and as an English club, you guys probably wouldn’t know about that… ????”

United cheekily responded by posting: “Just as well that we didn’t need them to beat you in the #UCL final back in 1999 then, isn’t it? ??”

But Bayern had the final say: “Looks like we hit a nerve there! How about this pre-season friendly in August, then? Let’s hope your football is better than your jokes…”

Meanwhile, Manchester United Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward, said: “The team are facing some of the world’s toughest opponents over the course of pre-season, in top class stadiums which will allow a significant number of our supporters to get closer to the team they love.

“The competitive feel throughout the summer programme will provide a great platform for the squad, giving them the best possible preparation ahead of the new campaign.”