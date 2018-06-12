MultiChoice Trade Partners off to Russia for World Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Four MultiChoice Kenya trade partners are set to join millions of FIFA World Cup fans in Kiev, Russia after winning a trade promotion for both DStv and GOtv brands.

The just-concluded MultiChoice Kenya FIFA World Cup (FWC) trade promotion will see the four watch the Nigeria-Argentina game on Tuesday 26 June 2018 at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia.

The week-long tour will be fully funded by MultiChoice for the winners drawn from Simnet Electronics, Geosaw Enterprises, Naivas and Tuskys supermarkets.

While unveiling the winners during a customer’s breakfast, GOtv Kenya General Manager Simon Kariithi congratulated the winners saying;

“We’re proud of our strong partnerships with local trade partners for over 20 years. Our trader partners form an important part of our value chain and therefore today’s reward is a show of our commitment to improve the lives of the people in our communities and those we interact with for business.”

“At MultiChoice, we acknowledge that it is only be creating value for our trade partners, customers, employees and society that we will continue building a successful business for the future,” he added.

Part of the itinerary of the once-in-a-lifetime experience will include a Petersburg City Tour, visit to the Vodka Museum with Vodka tasting and a private boat tour along rivers and canals of St Petersburg.

They will also have a chance to experience a high-speed hydrofoil ride to Peterhof, pre-match cocktails inclusive of all meals.

Over 50 winners were also awarded with consolation prizes that included Tuk Tuk delivery vans, motorbikes, Samsung 50” UHD television sets and shopping vouchers ranging from Ksh100,000 to Ksh40,000.

The four winners were drawn from SIMNET Electronics, Geosaw Enterprises Naivas Supermarket and Tusker Mattresses.

The competition targeted all the dealers, key accounts and MultiChoice branches and was open for a period of 6 weeks.