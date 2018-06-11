Muchiri rescues point for Tusker in Rangers tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- Boniface Muchiri tapped home three minutes from time to rescue a point for Tusker who fought for a 2-2 draw with Posta Rangers at the Camp Toyoyo Ground on Monday afternoon.

Posta looked to be sailing to victory after Jeremiah Wanjala had completed a comeback for the mailmen, but a lapse in concentration in the Rangers box saw Muchiri tap the ball home after Peter Nzuki had flicked on a corner from Brian Osumba.

Tusker scored in the first half though Mike Khamati but a well struck freekick by Georson Likonoh 10 minutes into the second half saw Posta claw back.

Both sides came into the tie off a poor run of just one win in their last five games and it promised to be a hugely contested affair. However, the pace wasn’t as high, drifting to some pedestrian movement at some point.

Tusker had the early chances of the half, first Lloyd Wahome’s point blank header off a Mike Khamati cross from the right being saved by keeper Baraza before Robert Achema’s cross from the right evaded the keeper and Khamati inside the box.

Likonoh had his first attempt in the 13th minute taking a first time shot from distance after Tusker had lost the ball cheaply in midfield. However, the effort went inches over the bar with keeper Duncan Ochieng well beaten.

Five minutes later, Khamati had another effort from the right when he found some shooting space but his effort rolled across the face of goal begging for the slightest of touches to direct it into the net.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was forced into a change after 25 minutes, midfielder Hashim Ssempala being forced out injured and was replaced by Apollo Otieno.

The brewers broke the deadlock on the half hour mark when Khamati’s well struck low shot from the right after being set up by Boniface Muchiri found keeper Baraza flat footed.

The visitors took control of proceedings, manning possession and forcing the mailmen to play on the back foot.

But Posta came back a changed side in the second half, chasing the game for the equalizer and a hunt for the winner.

They got the equalizer just 10 minutes in when Likonoh’s well struck freekick from range found keeper Ochieng flat footed, dipping into the top left corner.

The mailmen got the confidence they had been yearning for and the introduction of Kennedy ‘Agogo’ Otieno for goal scorer Likonoh added in some much needed punch in attack.

With his side playing second fiddle to Posta , Matano was forced into a double change bringing off Khamati and Achema for Peter Nzuki and new signing David Juma.

Nzuki brought the much needed punch upfront and a well worked team move by the brewers in the 67th minute saw Nzuki break into the box but he could not pull the trigger, the Posta defense knocking the ball off.

However, it only went as far as Jackson Macharia but his effort was well saved by Baraza.

Posta continued to press nonetheless and they got the reward they wished for in the 77th minute when Jeremiah Wanjala had the easiest of finishes, tapping home from a yard out after keeper Ochieng spilled a shot from Dennis Mukaisi.

Matano was enraged on the touchline after the goal with defender Wahome having stood still waiting for the ref’s whistle after a foul, but the official had waved play on, Mukaisi storming into the box to shoot at goal.