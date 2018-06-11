Glitz- SportPesa Super Cup finale in pictures

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- In front of a packed Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Gor Mahia delivered a firm statement, beating Tanzanian champions Simba SC 2-0 to retain the SportPesa Super Cup title and book a ticket to face English Premier League side Everton FC in a friendly match in Liverpool next month.

We share some of the photographic moments from the Afraha Stadium where close to 15,000 fans thronged the stadium to watch proceedings.

Well, they say, play for the name infront of the jersey, and they will never forget the name at the back. Rwandese forward Meddie Kagere opened the scoring in the 2-0 win.

Kagere was rewarrded for his hard work, winning the Golden Boot for the second consecutive time after bagging four goals in three matches.

Literally, Simba were blurred out of the trophy with Gor Mahia going on to register a 2-0 win and clinch the crown, earning a repeat date with Everton.

The passionate Dylan Kerr was at hand to clap away his former side Simba as they received the loser’s medals.

And boy wasn’t the Briton elated! Literally, Dyllie was on fire!!!

And oh, the good news, the trophy was a thing of beauty! Oh, well, plus the bearers of bearers of good news as well ;-).

Talk of world class commentary, it was the seasoned Bernard Otieno pairing upfront with the Big Yak, Everton and Nigeria legend Yakubu Ayegbeni.

We all guess this is why they call it the beautiful game, eh?

On the stands as well, smiles were plenty, the beautiful game producing its beautiful moments.

Those who could sing sung; those who could drum drummed, those who could clap clapped. Well tomatoes will always tomate and potatoes will always potate….

Oh, and vuvuzelas will always vuvuzale and whistles will always whistle…

After finishing fourth, Homeboyz players sat down to enjoy the beauty of the finale.

Samuel Onyango hasn’t enjoyed much playing time since last month’s game against Mathare United in Machakos, but hopefully, he will be back stronger.

It was a beautiful final. Smiling wasn’t an option for most.

Every moment had to be captured and shared across all social media platforms. Here, this passionate fan came in with an editor to ensure grammar nazis didn’t skin him in case of typos.

Probably he was whistling, but we are also trying to understand what was going on here.

Age is just but a number. Dancing is an inborn thing to people from the lakeside!