Glitz- SportPesa Super Cup finale in pictures

Gor Mahia players celebrate after beating Tanzania’s Simba SC 2-0 in the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- In front of a packed Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Gor Mahia delivered a firm statement, beating Tanzanian champions Simba SC 2-0 to retain the SportPesa Super Cup title and book a ticket to face English Premier League side Everton FC in a friendly match in Liverpool next month.

We share some of the photographic moments from the Afraha Stadium where close to 15,000 fans thronged the stadium to watch proceedings.

Meddie Kagere celebrates after scoring against Tanzania’s Simba SC in Gor Mahia’s 2-0 win in the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Well, they say, play for the name infront of the jersey, and they will never forget the name at the back. Rwandese forward Meddie Kagere opened the scoring in the 2-0 win.

Gor Mahia forward kisses his Golden Boot award after the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kagere was rewarrded for his hard work, winning the Golden Boot for the second consecutive time after bagging four goals in three matches.

Tanzania’s Simba SC players line up before their 2-0 loss against Gor Mahia in the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Literally, Simba were blurred out of the trophy with Gor Mahia going on to register a 2-0 win and clinch the crown, earning a repeat date with Everton.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr applauds Simba SC players as they pick their silver medals after a 2-0 loss against Gor in the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The passionate Dylan Kerr was at hand to clap away his former side Simba as they received the loser’s medals.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr celebrates with goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch after their 2-0 win over Tanzania’s Simba SC in the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

And boy wasn’t the Briton elated! Literally, Dyllie was on fire!!!

Ushers stand beside the SportPesa Super Cup during the final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

And oh, the good news, the trophy was a thing of beauty! Oh, well, plus the bearers of bearers of good news as well ;-).

Everton and Nigeria legend Yakubu Ayegbeni was the guest commentator alongside the celebrated Bernard Otieno during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Talk of world class commentary, it was the seasoned Bernard Otieno pairing upfront with the Big Yak, Everton and Nigeria legend Yakubu Ayegbeni.

Some of the SportPesa crew members during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

We all guess this is why they call it the beautiful game, eh?

Fans enjoy the moments during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

On the stands as well, smiles were plenty, the beautiful game producing its beautiful moments.

Fans enjoy the moments during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Those who could sing sung; those who could drum drummed, those who could clap clapped. Well tomatoes will always tomate and potatoes will always potate….

Fans enjoy the moments during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Oh, and vuvuzelas will always vuvuzale and whistles will always whistle…

Kakamega Homeboyz players Allan Wanga and Noah Wafula with friends during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

After finishing fourth, Homeboyz players sat down to enjoy the beauty of the finale.

Gor Mahia winger Samuel Onyango, missing much from recent squads watched from the stands as his teammates won the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Samuel Onyango hasn’t enjoyed much playing time since last month’s game against Mathare United in Machakos, but hopefully, he will be back stronger.

More fans watch proceedings during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

It was a beautiful final. Smiling wasn’t an option for most.

More Gor Mahia fans enjoy proceedings during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Every moment had to be captured and shared across all social media platforms. Here, this passionate fan came in with an editor to ensure grammar nazis didn’t skin him in case of typos.

A Gor Mahia fan whistles his team on during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Probably he was whistling, but we are also trying to understand what was going on here.

Gor Mahia fans dance the afternoon away during the SportPesa Super Cup final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 10, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Age is just but a number. Dancing is an inborn thing to people from the lakeside!

