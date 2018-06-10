Singida beat Homeboyz on penalties

Shares

Nakuru, Kenya, Jun 10- Tanzania’s Singida United beat Kakamega Homeboyz 4-1on penalties at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium on Sunday afternoon to claim the SportPesa Super Cup third place trophy and earn Sh750,000 in prize money.

The game was forced into penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time and in the same manner they lost in the semi-finals, Homeboyz failed to sparkle from 12 yards out.

Deus Kaseke, Adam Miraji, Shafik Batambuze and Danny Lyanga scored for Singida while Noah Wafula scored for Homeboyz.

Benjamin Oketch and Collins Kisuya missed Homeboyz’s kick, Oketch sending his effort high over the bar while Oketch had his effort saved by Singida keeper Peter manyika Junior.

Missing their injured talisman Allan Wanga upfront, Homeboyz tactician Paul Nkata handed Keiphas Mutuu a starting role with new signing George Mandela also being given his sifrt start in the tournament.

The home side had a perfect start to the match, Wycliffe Opondo striking them ahead much thanks to some casual defense from the Tanzanians.

Mandela took on a daunting run on the right before cutting back a cross into the box which Singida took their sweet time to clear, Mutuu managing to steal the ball and toe poke to Opondo who struck the ball past Peter Manyika.

Singida almost made a response three minutes later but Deus Kaseke’s curling effort from the right was pushed to the upright by keeper Mike Wanyika.

Singida tried to put the ball on the ground and build up play but the slipper nature of the pitch most of the time caught them out.

Homeboyz were more direct and with any possession they picked, they threw bodies upfront. In the 17th minute, a counter from Nkata’s charges saw skipper Eston Esiye pick the ball in midfield and release Moses Mudavadi out on the right, but the forward’s shot went straight to keeper Manyika.

Six minutes later, Esiye took matters in his own hands striking a shot from range which keeper Manyika spilled and a rushing Mutuu failed to pounce on the error.

Homeboyz’s defense marshaled by a new twin pairing of Benjamin Oketch and Andrew Waisswa managed to withstand the pressure from Singida, ensuring they sealed their single goal lead to the end of the opening 45 minutes.

Singida came back a more organized side in the second half and it took them only 15 minutes to equalize when Danny Lyanga dived in to head at the edge of the six yard box off Elinywesia Sumbi’s cross from the right.