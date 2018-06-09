Kenya fall to New Zealand in Paris 7s opener

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Kenya kicked-off their Paris Sevens campaign on a losing note, falling 24-5 to New Zealand in their Pool A opener in the last leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series hosted in the French capital.

Kenya will next face series leaders Fiji at 14:46pm before rounding up the Pool match against Samoa at 19:52pm.

Willy Ambaka sent Shujaa ahead with an unconverted try for his 113th career try after Collins Injera started the move for Eden Agero to pick the ball from the rack to brilliantly use a back in pass to the big Ambaka.

However, Dylan Collier grabbed a quick brace to take the All Blacks ahead, leading 17-5 at the break.

Shujaa were more dismal in the second as more errors saw New Zealand add two more tries courtesy of Tim Mikkelson and Kurt Baker.