I have nothing to prove to Simba- Kerr

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- Ahead of their meeting in the SportPesa Super Cup final on Sunday at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium, Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said he has nothing to prove to his former employers Simba SC.

Gor booked a date with the recently crowned Tanzanian champions Simba SC after beating Singida United 2-0 in the semis while Simba were 5-4 winners over Kakamega Homeboyz in the earlier semi.

“I have nothing to prove to them. What happened happened; the board makes decisions and for me, I am happy to be at Gor. They (Simba officials) can come and watch I don’t care. I have good memories with Simba players and they are happy to see me; they love me. It is just the people who didn’t but all I am bothered of is Gor,” the coach said on Thursday.

Kerr was fired at the Dar es Salaam based club in January 2016, just six months after taking charge and he could not hid his displeasure at some of the club’s leadership, two of who are in Nakuru for the Super Cup tournament.

Kerr was specifically irked when one of the officials Hajji Manara went into the Singida dressing room after Thursday’s match to ‘high-five’ the players, noting that it showed a lack of respect.

Nonetheless, Kerr has chosen to stick his eyes on the prize urging his players to approach the final with confidence and the grab the opportunity that comes with the winner of the week-long tournament travelling to England to play Premier League side Everton FC at their Goodison Park backyard.

“It is a final and the winner goes to England. That’s a massive incentive. It is a massive opportunity to the players to showcase themselves playing at Goodison Park. I have said to the players that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and they should use it,” the tactician said.

“It will be a tough final because Simba want to win. They want to beat me and my players should come down ready and prepared with the right attitude,” added Kerr.

-Defending champions-

Gor won the tournament last year in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania after beating arch rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 in the final and went on to play against Everton losing 2-1.

The tactician now wants the side to defend the title and travel for a ‘rematch’ with the Merseyside club.

Meanwhile, the coach has lauded his players for their performance against Singida playing in tough conditions, saying they showed the character of a champion.

“I thought we were brilliant. We dictated the game, played good passes and credit to Meddie (Kagere) who fought hard to get his two goals. If we get into the final with this kind of attitude I think it will be great,” added the coach.

He has called on fans to come down to the Afraha Stadium in their droves and push the team to the title, noting they have been brilliant in both matches they have played in the tournament.