Simba claw Homeboyz; into Super Cup final

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 7- Just like he did in the quarter finals, Jonas Mkude scored the winning penalty once again as Tanzanian giants Simba SC qualified for the final of the SportPesa Super Cup with a 5-4 post-match penalties win over Kakamega Homeboyz at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Thursday.

Homeboyz missed their last penalty with Wycliffe Opondo striking high over the bar while Mkude stepped up in confidence scoring Simba’s final kick of the first five.

Allan Wanga, Benjamin Oketch, Noah Wafula and Eston Esiye scored for Homeboyz while Haruna Niyonzima, Erasto Nyoni, Shomari Kapombe and Shiza Kichuya scored for Simba.

The game was forced into penalties after a barren draw in regulation time.

Among the changes that Simba SC head coach Pierre Lechantre made to his squad included bringing in the ball playing Kichuya, seeking to add some creativity in attack.

Homeboyz had the first opportunity of the game in the 19th minute but Wanga’s effort was easily picked out by the keeper.

In the 26th min Wafula received a long through ball from the midfield, but he fluffed his shot before his second attempt was deflected for a fruitless corner. Ali Bai was next in line for an opportunity for the home side on the half hour mark, but his shot went over the bar.

Simba turned the tide as the half progressed and Smith Ouko had to come to the rescue of his side to block a shot from Niyonzima after the Rwandese picked up the ball from a Moses Chikati blunder in midfield.

Keeper Mike Wanyika then made a good save again from Niyonzima before Esiye made a goalline clearance to deny Yassin Muzamiru.

-Second Half-

Chances were few and far in between in the second half, tired feet from both teams clearly reducing the pace of the game.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata made a change bringing in Opondo for Ali Bai as he sought to add some bit of strength into the attack.

Homeboyz had a chance in the 58th minute when Collins Kisuya’s long searching ball found Wafula at the edge of the box but his attempt at heading over keeper Aishi Manula who was already out of his line was futile.

Seven minutes later, Opondo had an effort with a low shot from the edge of the box after some quick play from Homeboyz, but keeper Manula was equal to the task making a good save.

Ten minutes to the end, Simba would have stolen off the victory but Rwandese skipper Niyonzima missed a header at point blank after Hussein Mohammed’s curling freekick from the right evaded everyone in the box.

In the 89th minute, Wanga had a chance to hit a crushing goal but his diving header off a Moses Mudavadi cross was well saved by a full diving Manula.