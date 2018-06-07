Safaricom offers unlimited data for Kwesé iflix World Cup streaming

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – With only six days to the 2018 FIFA World Cup showdown in Russia, Telecommunications service provider Safaricom has launched data bundles, dubbed ‘Giga Football Passes’ to enable football enthusiasts stream all the World Cup matches on Kwesé iflix on their smart phones.

With these passes, customers can stream any of the 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup live games on Kwesé iflix at Sh99 for 24 hours, inclusive of all data charges.

Customers will also have the option to stream any of the matches to their TVs through the Kwesé iflix app on the Safaricom BigBox and Digital Box.

The Giga Football Passes will be available from June 14 to all Safaricom customers, including for TV viewing through the Safaricom Digital Box. To access the service, customers will need to dial *544# on mobile and *400# for the Digital Box.

“The recently concluded first edition of Chapa Dimba has proved Kenyans have a deep passion for sports. This passion has informed our decision to partner with Kwesé iflix to give our customers an opportunity to watch the biggest sports spectacle in the world on their mobile devices for the first time ever,” Charles Kare, Acting Director – Consumer Business, Safaricom, said.

Safaricom’s 4G+, 4G and 3G broadband network now reaches 86 percent of the Kenyan population, and was recently rated Kenya’s fastest by Speedtest by Ookla.

“Today is an important milestone for Kwesé iflix. Not only are we able to offer customers the best in sports and entertainment through a personalised and localised service on our Kwesé iflix app that suits our customers’ lifestyle, but are thrilled to announce a deeper partnership with Kenya’s leading communication service provider Safaricom,” Mayur Patel, CEO, Kwese iflix, stated.

“Leveraging Safaricom’s superfast 4G+, 4G and 3G networks, subscribers will have the option to stream Kwesé iflix’s world-class programming, including the FIFA World Cup 2018 to any device of their choice, download or stream live for an unbelievable price of KES 99, which includes for the first time ever, unlimited data and unlimited Kwesé iflix access for 24 hours.”