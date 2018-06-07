Manangoi bags first win of the season in Oslo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – World champion Elijah Manangoi finally bagged his first win of the season after running to victory in the men’s Dream Mile at the fifth leg of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League in Oslo, Norway on Thursday.

Manangoi used his experience to clinch the title in 3:56.95 beating Moroccan Sadik Mikhou who came second in a time of 3: 57.10 while Ethiopian Tolasa Terasa completed the podium in 3:57.92.

Other Kenyans in the race Bethwel Birgen finished eighth (3:59.10) as former World U20 champion Kimari Taki faded to 10th (3:59.20).

Mikhou took early lead of the slow race, dominating the opening two laps, Manangoi settling for second as the other pack follow behind.

The race gathered momentum after covering 300m where Manangoi, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion took the lead relegating Mikhou to second. Heating the bell, the Kenyan star held on and backed himself to go all the way and cross the line despite getting stiff challenge from Tolasa and Mikhou.

-Women’s 800m-

In the women’s 800m race, Olympic and Commonwealth Games title holder Caster Semenya from South Africa stormed to victory easily in a time of 1:57.25 flooring her bitter rival Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi who settled for second spot in 1:58.57 as Ethiopian Halemu Habitan completed the podium in 1:58.58.

The only Kenyan competitor in the race Nelly Jepkosgei was fourth, returning 1:58.96.

In the men’s 10,000m race, Kenyan Dominic Kiptarus clinched the title in 28:05.34.

The IAAF Diamond League will now head to Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday for the sixth leg.