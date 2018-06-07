Vetlab to host third edition of Victoria Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2018 – The Vetlab Sports Club will be the host of the third edition of the Victoria Cup; a golf tournament between Kenya and Uganda scheduled to be played between July 25- 28.

It is again a battle between Kenya and Uganda teams at the VetLab; as the 18-hole golf course hosts the Victoria Cup in July. Set to draw some of the best players from the two neighboring countries, the tournament is organized by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) together with the Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

This is the third edition of the rotational Victoria Cup between Kenya and Uganda, with the inaugural tournament that took place at Muthaiga Golf Club in 2016 before moving to Uganda’s Entebbe Golf Club in 2017; where the Kenyans lifted the trophy in both occasions by beating the Ugandans with a single point (2016) and two points (2017).

Will the Lions (team Kenya) continue the winning streak and lift the trophy for the third time or will the Cranes (team Uganda) humble the Kenya team?

Speaking about the tournament, newly elected KGU Chairman, Lucas Maraga, expressed confidence in the preparations to host the 4-day tournament.

“At KGU, we have a capable team that has been working around the clock to ensure that we are prepared well in time to host the Uganda team. The course at VetLab Sports Club is a perfect venue for the Victoria Cup and we look forward to a great match with our neighbors,” he said.

The format of the event just like in the last two years, will be a combination of foursomes, fourball betterball and singles with each country fielding a team of 10 players. The Kenya Golf Union (KGU), is yet to name the players selected to represent Kenya in the tournament that has fielded some of Kenya’s best golfers notably Alfred Nandwa (turned pro), Samuel Njoroge, John Karichu and Edwin Mudanyi.