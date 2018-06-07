Kenyan ref Marwa caught in bribery expose

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – Kenyan referee Aden Marwa will not officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after he was caught receiving a Sh60,000 bribe from undercover reporters during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

In an investigative piece aired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) done by Ghanaian journalist Anas Anas, Marwa is filmed receiving the Sh60,000 (USD 600) ‘gift’ at his hotel room.

“The most important thing is not even this. It’s the friendship,” Marwa is filmed saying in the earth shattering investigative piece.

The piece also caught a Gambian referee in the same web receiving Sh50,000 from journalists posing as fans.

According to the Anas report, Marwa withdrew from the World Cup roaster of referees immediately he was informed of the report.

Anas’ findings also netted current Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi receiving a ‘gift’ of Sh6.5mn (USD 65,000).

Marwa has been on of Kenya’s biggest referees and made history by being the first ever official from the country to be listed for the World Cup in 2014.

He has officiated in several high profile games and tournaments in Africa and around the world.

The latest setback is expected to dent his illustrious career even as the wait starts for CAF and FIFA investigations.