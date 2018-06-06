Mombasa painter lands betPawa jackpot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – A painter in Mombasa has won the betPawa Sunday Million jackpot merely twenty days after the maiden one was won.

Ian Nzioka, a father of two, staked Sh10 and made thirteen correct predictions to bag the Sh1 million on offer, becaming the second jackpot winner from betPawa.

The ecstatic paint technician, who traveled to Nairobi to be feted, took the opportunity to caution punters on addiction occasioned by gambling but would not give up on placing bets after his big victory.

“Young punters should know that betting is addictive and they should not stake a lot of money in it. If you have to play then stake a small amount that you can afford and that which if you lose would not have an impact on your life. Betting is like smoking so anyone doing it must watch out not to get hooked,” Nzioka cautioned.

Nzioka narrated how his luck day unfolded from the morning till late in the night when the last jackpot game was played.

“I spent the weekend analyzing the jackpot matches very keenly. My account had Sh90 so after placing other normal bets I decided to play the jackpot. After careful analysis I selected the lucky dip option and when I compared with what I had picked, they matched. I knew I was on to something.” He narrated

Nzioka predicted that most games would end in draws and he felt lucky about his choices. “I didn’t go to church that day and kept looking at the progress of matches. I even cooked for the family that day and that is not something I do a lot. I made chapatis and saw off everyone to bed as I waited for the last game to conclude. I had to wake my wife later to give her the good news although she still has doubts if it’s all true.” Nzioka explained.

He plans to renovate his mother’s house and pay off a land debt with his jackpot proceeds.

The company launched it’s first jackpot last month and it took just days for a winner to emerge. The company allows punters to stake the least amount in the industry as betting starts at Sh1.