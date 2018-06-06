Mathare stage comeback to draw at Nzoia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Mathare United came down twice to draw 2-2 away to Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma as the Kenyan Premier League returned on Wednesday with mid-week fixtures hosted in different venues across the country.

Free-scoring Elvis Rupia, who is currently leading the KPL top scorer chart, grabbed a brace for Nzoia but Mathare were able to salvage a point through Samuel Olwande and Cliff Nyakea.

In other results, Nakumatt FC climbed off the relegation zone to sit 12th in the standing with 20 points after thrashing struggling Wazito FC 3-0, Sofapaka beat Chemelil Sugar 1-0 while Thika United were beaten 1-0 by Posta Rangers.

At the Sudi Stadium, Rupia, who was recently awarded the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) April Player of the Month, sent Nzoia ahead after striking early with a well weighted shot from range after spotting Mathare shot-stopper Robert Mboya off his line.

Minutes later, Mathare pleaded for penalty but center referee Nyabera Libese ignored after Brian Otieno handled in the box while blocking Nyakeya’s low cross.

On the other end David Odhiambo forced Mboya to a super save with a lethal strike.

Mathare finally levelled the scoring in the 18th minute through Samuel Olwande who raised high to nod home after connecting Omondi’s delivery to see the match head to the breather with both sides tired 1-1.

On resumption, Rupia completed his double in the 59th minute after connecting to Wandera’s cross from the left with a thunderous drive.

However the celebrations did not last long as Mathare restored parity in the 66th minute from a Nyakeya fine finish after being set through on goal by Clifford Alwanga.