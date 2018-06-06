Dalot completes United medical following Fred agreement

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 6 – Diogo Dalot is close to completing his move to Manchester United after the Premier League club’s signing of Brazil midfielder Fred.

Dalot is a 19-year-old Portugal U21 international who will join United from Porto having stepped up from the club’s reserve side this past season.

The full back has completed his medical at United and is expected to sign for Jose Mourinho’s side once they pay his £17.4m release clause.

Fred, meanwhile, moves from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported £50m having completed his medical on Monday.

A club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred).”

The 25-year-old former Internacional midfielder is part of Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Expected departures from Old Trafford, include Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.