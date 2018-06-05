Gor Mahia to face Rayon in Kagame Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5- Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will once again face Rwandese side Rayon Sport after the two sides were pooled together in Group B of the CECAFA Kagame Cup to be staged in Tanzania from June 29-July 13.

Gor who reached the final when the tournament was last staged in Tanzania in 2015 will also face Burundi’s Lydia Ludic Academie as well as Djibouti’s Ports. They will open their campaign against Rayon on July 1 at the National Stadium.

Gor and Azam have already met once this year, playing to a 0-0 draw in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash in Kigali.

Hosts Azam will headline Pool A where they have been pooled alongside Zanzibar’s Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi, Kator FC from South Sudan and a Ugandan representative who will be named later.

Sworn enemies Yanga and Simba have been surprisingly pooled together in Group C in what looks like the group of death as they will also have Ethiopian champions St. George and Somalia’s Dakadaha.

Yanga’s clash against St. George will be the tournament’s official opening game and it will be staged at the National Stadium on June 29. Games will also be staged at the Chamazi Compex, home to Azam FC.

The tournament was launched this morning in Tanzania with Azam Group set to be title sponsors.

Groups:

Azam FC (Tanzania), JKU (Zanzibar), Kator (South Sudan), Uganda rep.

Rayon (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Ports (Djibouti), Lydia Ludic (Burundi).

Yanga SC, Simba SC (Tanzania), St. George (Ethiopia), Dakadaha (Somalia)