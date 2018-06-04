Fun and games as Kenya’s Twiterrati enjoy #KOT5Aside

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4- Even Harambee Stars skipper and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama could not desist the allure of spending a few hours off his four-week holiday watching some of Kenya’s Twitter faithful battle it out in a mini-tournament christened #KOT5Aside.

The tournament which culminated at the Ngong Road Arena on Madaraka Day saw over 16 teams battle it out for pride with Thika’s Twitter legion carrying home the bragging rights after beating Milimani 3-2 in a tense final.

Wanyama, a ‘Twitter bigwig’ himself with 347,000 followers was seemingly elated with the ‘talent’ on show in the final as he giggled the evening away watching proceedings from the sides.

Apart from the competition on the 3G seven-a-side turf, it was an afternoon of fun, banter and a bit of networking as the country’s ‘keyboard warriors’ dropped their phones and tabs for a while in exchange of boots, shorts and balls.

It started off as just any other hang-out idea, but the response it gathered not only attracted a huge number of teams and fans but the eye of corporate as well, eager to bite a pie off what trended on social media space for almost three days

“KOT5Aside was basically a tournament for all Kenyans on twitter to come together and have fun through playing football. I am happy it was a success. Many thanks to all the teams and fans who took part in the 5 hour tournament,” tournament organizer Alex Muange told Capital Sport.

The tournament was initially scheduled for the Arena One 3G turf in Nairobi’s Valley Arcade Estate, but a huge turnout meant that the 8-10pm schedule spilled over and thus could not culminate to the final.

“Initially, it was just a one off thing. We happened to be playing with some friends at the launch of Road to Brazil tournament but it was disrupted by rain so we decided why don’t we just come back and play for fun. I didn’t know the response would be this huge when I shared a tweet asking if guys would show up. I expected five to six teams but we ended up registering 16 teams,” Muange further explained.

The spill-over went into Madaraka Day where the rest of the games were played with Thika winning. Zacharia Muracia, Kennedy Njore and Fredrick Muiruri scored for the side that arrived for the tournament in style with their ‘Kenya Mpya’ ‘team-bus’.

Adams Serut scored twice for Milimani.

“The tournament was well organized despite the short notice. Turnout was huge. We hope the tournament continues and hopefully becomes a national event. We are glad we won despite coming in as underdogs,” Thika skipper Erick Ng’ang’a said after his side’s conquest.

Enroute to the final, Thika dismissed fan-favorites Daycare FC 2-0.

“The tournament turnout was great. The support, the organization was great. Daycare FC has everything except oxygen in our lungs. For a start I would say it was a success and I’m looking forward to the next one. Hopefully the team will have trained together a couple of times before then,” Rama Oluoch, Daycare’s captain said after his team was run rugged by Thika.

The girls were also not left behind with some of Twitter’s active girlies swiping off their make-up to drench in sweat and have some fun.

“It was a fun-filled tournament and more so with the number of people who showed up after the first tournament ended abruptly. It was also great to see the likes of Wanyama gracing the event to show support and also seeing the girls play was great,” Ednah Onyanha commented.

Muange has meanwhile said there are plans to make the tournament ore competitive and more-so a regular event and with corporate scrambling to have a sip of the online craze, he believes it will only get better.

Among the corporates that chipped in towards the event included Red Bull, Tuborg as well as betting firms BetIn who kitted DayCare and Betika who kitted Chuom FC.