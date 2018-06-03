Wanga double crushes Yanga in Super Cup

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 2- Allan Wanga’s first half double helped welcome his former ‘double double’ title winning coach Fred Nkata with victory as Kakamega Homeboyz beat former Tanzanian champions Young Africans (Yanga) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to book a slot in the SportPesa Super Cup semi-finals.

Wanga scored both goals in the space of five minutes, the second from the penalty spot with substitute Wycliffe Opondo putting the icing on the cake in the 89th minute as Nkata who took charge of the side late this week began his tenure with a win.

Homeboyz will on Thursday face the winner between reigning Tanzanian champions Simba SC and Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks who play in the second quarter final on Tuesday afternoon at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium.

Kicking off under the intense mid-afternoon Nakuru heat, the game didn’t provide as much excitement in the opening minutes with both sides starting off slow, sizing up each other as they had no history of previous meetings.

Yanga posed the first threat in the seventh minute of the tie when Akilimani Baruan dribbled his way into the box from the left, but keeper Mike Wanyika was quick off his line to spread his body well on the ground to collect.

The former Tanzanian champions had another chance in the 20th minute with a freekick from good goal scoring range but Mwinyi Mgwali sent his effort straight to the wall.

All this time, Homeboyz were calm and kept keeping possession but they had their first effort at goal in the 22nd minute when Ali Bai drifted to the edge of the box from the right, but his shot on the weaker left foot went inches wide.

The pressure slowly began to build on Yanga and they finally cracked in the 27th minute when Wanga stretched in to tap the ball into the net after being put through by Moses Mudavadi who had played a one-time pass from a Hedmond Mauda ball.

Four minutes later Wanga sent his side two up with a calm and collected penalty which came after he had been brought down inside the box carelessly by Mgwali after the Tanzanians lost the ball cheaply.

Homeboyz looked comfortable and in the driving seat and the quick brace seemed to have bred some new adrenaline in Wanga’s feet as he improved his work-rate upfront.

However, Homeboyz’s lead was halved six minutes from time with Simon Matheo’s sweetly struck freekick from the edge of the box with the ball taking a mean curve over the wall, fooling even keeper Wanyika who went the wrong way.

In the second half, Yanga started off by bringing on midfield creative Ibrahim Migomba as they sought to have a more attacking edge over Homeboyz.

But it was Homeboyz who had the half’s first two chances, first Eston Esiye’s freekick from the left almost beating the Yanga keeper at his near post but he managed to react well and save in the fourth minute.

Five minutes later, Moses Mudavadi had an effort with a shot from the right that came off the side netting after some nervous defending from Yanga who had struggled to clear a freekick inside their own box.

The home side was forced into a change, goal scorer Wanga having to come off having picked a knock and was replaced by Hassan Kikoyo. Yanga also made changes, Burundian forward Amissi Tambwe coming on for Juma Mahadhi.

Yanga pressed Homeboyz in their own half as they tried to get the lone goal that would take the game to penalties, but the backline led by Smith Ouko was well marshaled as they dealt with all danger, aerial and ground.

Five minutes from time, Tambwe thought he had broken the brick wall when he sneaked behind to tap the ball home but the goal was ruled offside.

It was Homeboyz who would get the party done in the 89th minute when Opondo rounded off the keeper to score what would be the final nail in Yanga’s coffin.