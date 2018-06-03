Shujaa hit magic century at London Sevens

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2- Kenya surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time in their World Series history after picking eight points from the London Sevens in the United Kingdom on Sunday with a 33-19 Challenge Trophy win over Wales.

Shujaa were already guaranteed of attaining the mark even before the Wales final after beating Argentina 42-10 in the semi-finals. They would be sure of at least seven points if they lost the final, but the win ensured they get the maximum eight.

The haul took Innocent Simiyu’s charges to 101 points with one leg of the series left, beating their previous record of 99 points gathered in the 2012/2013 season under American coach Mike Friday, where they finished fifth overall.

Against Wales, Kenya ran in five tries with the impressive Jeff Oluoch bagging a brace while Eden Agero, Willy Ambaka and Collins Injera bagged one each.

“We started slowly but we built up during the tournament with how we wanted to play and we got something out of this tournament. The pick-up has been good and the boys are playing really well,” skipper Andrew Amonde said after the final.

Coach Innocent Simiyu was pleased with the return and the record setting victory.

“I think we are very proud of the boys. We didn’t start well yesterday but we managed to pick up and won a trophy which gives us confidence for the next tournament. It’s been a good year in terms of results but we still have a lot to do with performances,” the tactician said after the victory.

In the semis which set the precedence for a better performance in the final, Shujaa were emphatic.

Collins Injera set the pace for the team in the first minute of the game as he dotted down the first try. Moments later, Argentina hit back as Julian Dominquez narrowed the gap with an unconverted try.

However, Shujaa were relentless with Augustine Lugonzo and Ambaka adding on the haul to give the side a 21-5 lead at half time.

They finished off the job in the second half with three tries via Billy Odhiambo, Brian Tanga and Amonde.