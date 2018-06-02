Kenya to face Spain in Challenge Trophy at London 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Kenya has been relegated to the Challenge Trophy after succumbing 38-12 to England in their final Pool C match at the penultimate round of the 2017/18 HSBC Sevens World Series in London 7s.

Shujaa will now lock horns with Spain in the quarter-finals on Sunday as they seek to pick the eight points available.

Kenya had held Mike Friday’s USA 19-19 in their opener before beating France 24-21 needing to beat England to head to the Main Cup quarters.

The first match against USA saw the team trail from a 14-0 at half time to end it at 19-19. William Ambaka dummied the Eagles defense and sprinted for the try box landing Shujaa’s first try. Collins Injera landed a brace in the last four minutes of the match. In between Injera’s tries, Danny Barrett dotted down his side’s third try.

Shujaa then registered their first win as they beat France 24-21. Leading 19-7 at Half time with tries from Collins Injera, William Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo, Shujaa survived a narrow scare from France who rallied themselves in the second half.

Stephen Parez landed his brace that was quickly followed by a Steeve Barry converted try taking the 21-19 lead.

An infringement by France deep in Kenya’s half proved costly as Collins Injera sprinted down almost 70 meters to land Shujaa’s last try in this game handing them the last minute win.

The last pool match of the day saw hosts, England, dominate in all areas. Nelson Oyoo played in Ambaka who landed Shujaa’s first try with Eden converting.

England quickly responded off the restart as Oliver Lindsay-Hague raced down the opponents half and scored his try leveling the scores to 7 all.

With two minutes to spare in the first half, England added an extra 10 points off tries from Dan Norton and Mike Ellery. Half time scores read 17-7.

Second half was a full England show as they landed three tries through Oliver Lindsay-Hague and Mike Ellery both of whom landed their second tries each in the match before Charlie Hayter scored the sixth try for the hosts.

Shujaa was last to land a try in the match as Erick Ombasa went over the whitewash as the hooter went.

Shujaa will play Spain at 11:52am in the second Challenge Trophy Quarter Final.