Stars boss Migne finally off to India

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne and his backroom staff jetted out of the country on Friday morning for Mumbai, India ahead of the four-nations Hero Inter-Continental Cup which starts on Saturday.

Migne and his fellow French coaches had failed to travel with the players on Wednesday and Thursday as they were yet to land visas but the same, according to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been sorted out.

The tactician travelled alongside his assistant Nicolas Bourriquet-cor, Goalkeeper trainer Guilaune Coffey and Osteopath Ludovic Breul. Also travelling with them were two new additions to the team, Thika United’s Dennis Odhiambo and Vihiga United’s Bernard Ochieng.

There had been murmur earlier on that the coach had failed to travel as protest for failing to have Gor Mahia and some of AFC Leopards players for the tournament.

However, in a correspondence to Capital Sport, the French coach said the sole reason he had failed to travel was because he and his assistants had failed to get visas in time. The first batch of 15 players which left on Wednesday travelled with assistant coach Francis Kimanzi.

Kenya will take on New Zealand on Saturday in their opening match before facing hosts India on Monday and conclude their round robin matches against Chinese Taipei on Friday.

The top two teams will face off in the final, slated for June 10, 2018, at the Mumbai Football Arena in India.