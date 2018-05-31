I turned down Real Madrid offer, reveals Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31 – Arsene Wenger has revealed he turned down Real Madrid on multiple occasions and says he wants to be “tested” in his next role.

The 68-year-old Frenchman has already expressed his desire to continue his managerial career after ending his 22-year spell at Arsenal.

Wenger has received more offers than he expected, but says he will not be accepting any easy options.

“It is exciting because you will be tested again, that’s what I want again in my life basically I am a competitor who needs to be tested,” he told BeIN Sports.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen now, but I am in front of an empty page and I will have to write the next chapter.”

Wenger also explained his decision to reject offers to become Real Madrid’s head coach on more than one occasion.

“Real Madrid I think I turned down two or three times you know,” he said. “It’s one of the teams I loved when I was a kid. I just felt that it was a very sensitive period for Arsenal Football Club.

“When we built the [Emirates] stadium the banks asked me to commit for five years. The first time I thought it was inside the five year and I thought I cannot do that, that would betray my club.”