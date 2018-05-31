Lukaku satisfied with first season at United

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31 – Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says he is happy with his overall performance this past season but admits he wants trophies next year.

The 25-year-old joined Jose Mourinho’s charges from Everton in July last year and made 51 appearances in 2017/18, scoring 27 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

The Belgian is satisfied with what he was able to achieve as an individual at the club, but is determined to help United claim silverware next term.

“For me it’s always down to work,” he told the press while on duty with Belgium ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

“I know I have some talent, but for me it’s about the work I do every day with my club. I try to improve myself every day and to learn from my past matches.

“I think for myself individually it was a good season but as a team we didn’t win anything. That’s what hurts. But that’s something that we’re going to try and change next season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our squad with a few reinforcements next season, and to try and win the league and other trophies too.”