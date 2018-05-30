Kabuu named Goldenscape Trees Africa Marathon ambassador

Shares

NAIROBI, May 30 –Lucy Kabuu, the 2006 Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion was on Wednesday named the brand ambassador for Goldenscape Trees Africa Marathon with its inaugural featuring a 10Km run scheduled to be hosted in Nyeri County on Saturday.

Kabuu, who clocked 2:27:02 to win the 2018 Emporio Armani Milano Marathon in Italy, noted that he decided to support the initiative since planting of trees will provide a perfect training condition for athletes.

“I am honored to be part of this ‘Run for Trees Awareness’ event because it’s a worthy cause. It will set up a good climate for our athletes. Being a role model I would also like to identify and nurture talents in the entire central region and participating in this race will give me an opportunity to interact with them,” Kabuu, who graced last year’s Ndakaini Half Marathon, said.

The run under the theme ‘Run for Trees Awareness, is aiming to encourage Kenyans to plant over 7 million trees throughout the country and will be rolled out in all the 47 counties.

The race will be flagged off by the Nyeri CEC for Agriculture, Fredrick Kinyua at the DO’s office in Ruring’u then the athletes head to Tetu farmers, KNA Owalo, Thuta, Micha, Old Gatitu Road, Gwa Chaba, Ithenguri, Chorong’i, Gatirini, Kiamwathi Empowerment Center and then head back to the finish point at the Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji stadium.

There will also be the 6KM race as well as the fun run as the organizers plan to plant at least 2000 trees in various schools around Nyeri.

The winner of the 10Km race both men and women will each win Sh50, 000 prize money, runner-up will take home Sh25, 000 while third placed will pocket Sh10, 000.

Chief Executive Peter Wangai said the Road Races will be taken to every county in a bid to increase Kenya’s forest cover.

“Through Goldenscape Trees Africa, we will teach young people on tree investments in every county, targeting to employ about 5 million youth,” Wangai said.

The organisers have so far planted about 5 million trees in the country. President Uhuru Kenyatta last week urged county governments to plant over 5 million trees in the counties.