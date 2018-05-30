Gor Mahia beat Sony to move six points clear

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- Ephraim Guikan scored the lone goal as Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia beat Sony Sugar 1-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday to move six points clear at the top of the standings.

Guikan had not been lined up to start the tie but was quickly drafted in after Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge picked up an injury during warm up.

And the Ivorian made the most of the opportunity, tapping the ball between Kevin Omondi’s legs in the 37th minute of the game to hand K’Ogalo their 10th win of the season and retained their unbeaten start to the 2018 campaign.

Head coach Dylan Kerr paraded his strongest squad for the tie against the bottom placed Sony but was forced to make a change pre-match with Jacques Tuyisenge being replaced by Guikan after the Rwandese forward picked an injury during warm-up.

K’Ogalo utterly dominated the opening half pushing Sony to defend deep. They had their first chance in the 3rd minute when George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo’s cross from the right landed on Meddie Kagere’s path, but the forward could not put his header low with keeper Kevin Omondi beaten to the ball.

Sony rarely threatened Gor and had half a chance in the 12th minute when Kevin Oluoch tried ghis luck with a volley from distance, but it didn’t bother Boniface Oluoch in Gor goal an inch.

The reigning champions continued to dominate their ‘small brothers’ and they came close on the quarter hour mark when Humphrey Mieno’s shot from distance went over after the Sony defense blocked an Ernest Wendo effort, the ball falling on Mieno’s path.

-Omondi save

Two minutes later, Kagere forced Sony keeper Omondi to a fine save when he pushed his ferocious shot behind for a corner after Sony had lost the ball cheaply 20 yards out.

A moment of individual brilliance from Odhiambo almost gifted Gor the opener when the winger took on a brilliant run on the left cutting into the edge of the box with some good footwork, but his eventual shot evaded the target by a whisker.

The pressure finally bore fruit seven minutes to the break when Guikan’s outstretched foot from an Innocent Wafula low cross directed the ball between keeper Omondi’s feet.

In the second half Sony were spirited to cut the deficit and they came in with pace, but they could not break up the Gor backline. Once, Derrick Otanga managed to weave his way past his markers on the left, but his cross back into the area was cut out by the Gor defense.

Omondi who had been brilliant between the sticks for Sony made a brilliant triple save on the half hour mark, first keeping out Francis Kahata’s freekick before bouncing back to save Kagere and Guikan’s efforts from the rebound.

-Blackberry chance

Four minutes later, George Odhiambo had a golden chance to take his side two up when a deep cross from Wafula found him isolated at the back-post but he headed across the face of goal.

Sony had another rare chance in the 67th minute when Steve Otieno raced away from his markers on the left before delivering a low cross, but Fredrick Onyango’s attempt to direct it past Oluoch in the Gor goal was ruled offside.

The Sony keeper continued with his heroics in goal and in the 71st minute pulled off another brilliant save to keep out Kagere’s effort from an Odhiambo pass before rising to block a rebound from Guikan.

Kagere should have sealed the tie with three minutes left when he raced into the box from an Odhiambo pass, but his effort went inches wide after sending Odhiambo the wrong way.

–Super Cup

Gor will now shift their attention to the SportPesa Super Cup on Sunday where they start their title defense against Zanzibar side Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi (JKU).