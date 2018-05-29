Mururi at a loss after Homeboyz sacking

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Immediate former Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Mike Mururi says he is at a loss understanding why he was sacked by the club barely 48 hours after leading them to a 2-0 win on the road over Tusker FC in Nairobi on Saturday.

Mururi who was named coach of the year by the Kenyan Premier League and finished second in the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Writers award last year was sent packing by the club’s management on Monday evening.

“This is a decision that I can say is shocking because we have done well in the first leg and we are in the top eight positions. I can’t understand but maybe there were other reasons because it can’t be performance,” Mururi lamented.

“I leave with a good heart because I am proud of the work that I have put in at the club. I have worked to lift the profile of this club and it can now be regarded as a big team,” the youthful tactician further stated.

Homeboyz are placed ninth in the Kenyan premier League standings with 24 points, only four off second placed Ulinzi Stars.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula says they took the decision because the coach was unsettled, re-visiting the instance at the beginning of the season where he resigned and was headed to Vihiga United before coming back.

“To us, we didn’t think he was settled here and it was not good for the team. He had his heart elsewhere and we wanted someone who had his full concentration here. Also, the results were not pleasing considering the kind of squad we have,” Shimanyula noted.

However, Mururi says the claims that he was unsettled were false.

“Yes, there was a point that I had left but he called me and we sat down and ironed out issues and started working well together. The claims that I am unsettled are not true,” the tactician defended himself.

Nonetheless, he has promised to be back in the Premier League soon and has hinted he might be on the touchline when the second leg kicks off next week.

He says he has received three offers already and Capital Sport learns that Sofapaka have made contact.

“I will take a day or two of rest and talk to my advisor but rest assured is that I will be back in the Premier League. I have several offers which are already on the table and I am certain I will pick one of them,” he added.

Homeboyz have meanwhile picked on former Tusker FC league and cup winning coach Paul Nkata who was just recently sacked by Ugandan side Uganda Revenue Authority.

He will come in with fellow Ugandan coach Hamza Kalanzi.

“We have faith in Nkata because he is a proven coach and will have all his attention on the team. I can confidently state that we are okay heading into the second leg,” Shimanyula said.

Nkata’s immediate task will be on the SportPesa Super Cup which kicks off on Sunday with Homeboyz taking on Tanzanian side Young Africans at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.