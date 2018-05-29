Migne shifts attention to India tournament

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne will turn his attention to improving the squad further at the four-nations Hero Intercontinental Cup in India, but he will do this at the backdrop of missing some of his key players due to club commitments.

Gor Mahia has already said they will not release their six players for the tournament while AFC will only release two, meaning the team will miss up to eight potential first team players.

“Our players are already in camp for the game against Sony Sugar on Wednesday and we don’t have official communication asking us to release our players. What is there is that I wrote to them but the letter was never replied to. We have to do everything professionally,” Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda told Capital Sport.

Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno and Francis Kahata were all starters in the last two friendly games against Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea with Boniface Oluoch starting against Swaziland, Humphrey Mieno playing as a sub in both while Harun Shakava was unused.

“We have the Super Cup coming up, there are league assignments as well and we are taking all these matches seriously,” Aduda said.

Meanwhile, arch rivals AFC Leopards will release only two players while the other three will return to the club. Duncan Otieno and Mike Kibwage will travel while Marvin Omondi, Whyvonne Isuza and Jaffery Owiti will return to the club.

On Monday after leading the team to a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea, the coach admitted it would be tough to play the tournament without his key players.

“We have to look at what we have because I know some clubs put pressure to recover their players. Without the foreign based players and without the best local players it would be difficult to go to India,” the tactician said.

Capital Sport has learnt that Migne had requested to have at least three Gor Mahia players in his travelling squad, but the club declined.

In India, Stars will play against the hosts, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) in a round robin format, with the top two teams in the group facing off in the final.

Migne hopes the tournament brings him a new opportunity to accumulate more knowledge of local based players.

-Musa impressive

“We are far but the behavior of the players is interesting. We need some time to be fully operational but we are on the right way. Like against Equatorial Guinea I discover Musa (Mohammed). It was difficult to discover him after two training sessions for the Swaziland game. I hope I can discover more,” the coach added.

He was impressed with an improved performance against the Equatorial Guinea side who had three players who played in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations in 2015.

“It was difficult but what I like is that we kept a clean sheet. It was the main aim before the game and I like how it went. Nothing is perfect, we have a lot to do. It is always good to win bit we have to stay humble,” the coach added.

Migne also hopes that he will get some good time with the whole squad including foreign based players before the team takes on Ghana in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifier in September.