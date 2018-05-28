Gor to start Super Cup defense against JKU

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28- Record 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will start their SportPesa Super Cup title defense against Zanzibar’s Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) when the tournament kicks off on Sunday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The eight-team tournament was scheduled to be played at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani but organizers had to scramble for a new venue after the newly laid pitch failed to hold on after two games.

It has since been closed for a further one month.

Last year’s finalists AFC Leopards who lost 3-0 in the final played at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania will meanwhile start their campaign against Singida United, the match scheduled for next Tuesday.

Interesting though is that should these two sides win both their preliminary games, they will book a date against each other in the semis on Thursday, the third Mashemeji Derby this season.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s other representatives Kakamega Homeboyz will open their campaign against newly crowned Tanzanian premier League champions Young Africans in the first match of the tournament which will precede Gor’s tie against JKU.

Kariobangi Sharks will kick off their campaign on Monday when they take on Simba SC. Potentially also, there could be a Watani wa Jadi Dar derby outside the Tanzanian capital in the semis should both Simba and Yanga proceed to the last four.

The winner of the tournament will not only earn Sh3mn in prize money and a trophy, but also an opportunity to travel to England to face English Premiership side Everton in a friendly match at their Goodison Park home ground.

Fixtures:

June 3- Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia (1pm), Gor Mahia v JKU (3:15pm)

June 4- Kariobangi Sharks v Simba

June 5- AFC Leopards v Singida United

June 6- Rest day

June 7- Semis

June 10- ¾ play-off (12pm), final 3pm